J-K: Encounter starts between security forces, terrorists in Shopian

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists at Check Nowgam area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The police said that the two terrorists are trapped.

"Encounter has started at Check Nowgam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are alert. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor