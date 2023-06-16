J-K: Encounter underway between terrorists and security personnel in Kupwara
By ANI | Published: June 16, 2023 07:40 AM 2023-06-16T07:40:33+5:30 2023-06-16T07:45:03+5:30
Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 : An encounter broke out between terrorists and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, police said
"An encounter has started between #terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of #Kupwara district. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.
More details awaited.
On June 13, two terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area of Kupwara district.
"Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor