J-K: Encounter underway between terrorists and security personnel in Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 : An encounter broke out between terrorists and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, police said

"An encounter has started between #terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of #Kupwara district. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

More details awaited.

On June 13, two terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area of Kupwara district.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Tuesday.

