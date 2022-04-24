J-K: Encounter underway in Pulwama's Pahoo, 3 LeT terrorists trapped

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Pahoo area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Inspector General of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists are trapped in the area.

"An encounter has started in the Pahoo area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that two Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were eliminated during the encounter in the Mirhama area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

A number of arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

( With inputs from ANI )

