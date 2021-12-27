J-K: Explosion in Baramulla medical college oxygen plant, 2 injured
By ANI | Published: December 27, 2021 11:26 AM2021-12-27T11:26:46+5:302021-12-27T11:35:02+5:30
Two technicians were injured in an explosion that took place due to a short circuit in an oxygen plant at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Baramulla on Monday morning.
According to the Principal, GMC the Oxygen plant is now functioning normally.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
