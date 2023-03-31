J-K: Export awareness, capacity building workshop held in Jammu for wool manufacturers

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 31 : To promote and market local produce of Jammu and Kashmir in national and international markets, Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Orgzation (JKTPO) and Wool and Woollens Export Promotion Council (WWEPC), under Union Ministry of Commerce and Industries orgzed an export awareness workshop for Wool producers in Jammu on Friday.

JKTPO has been orgzing such workshops and training sessions to enhance and increase skills of artisans, weavers, farmers and entrepreneurs. The workshop included detailed sessions on Benefits of exports, the process of getting IEC code, potential of Woollen products in the region in the international market.

At the onset Ramesh Khajuria, Chairman, WWEPC welcomed the dignitaries and the business community associated with wool produce. He emphasized that the wool industry has the potential in UT of J-K to generate employment in far-flung and diverse regions and at present provides employment to thousands of people.

India exports wool and woollen blended products to more than 150 countries around the world. He further added that India exported woollen products worth USD 619 Million during 2021-22 and registered growth of 25 per cent over the previous year. During the current year, there is the growth of 29 per cent till January 2023. according to the official statement.

Managing Director, JKTPO, Khalid Jahangir briefed about the mandate and various trade and export promotion initiatives undertaken by Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Orgzation. He further highlighted the export potential of unique products of Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that in FY 2022-23, JKTPO orgzed and participated in more than 25 Exhibitions, BSMs, Trade expos in which over 85,000 business leads worth Rs 250 crore were generated and about Rs 15 crore on spot sales were recorded.

Director Handloom and Handicrafts Jammu, Vikas Gupta, while appreciating the efforts of JKTPO and WWEPC for orgzing such events said that wool manufacturers must utilize the platforms and resources provided by government and participate in various exhibitions and trade fairs to develop export capacity and market linkages.

Managing Director, Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation, Atul Sharma, also highlighted Vocal for Local initiative, backwards and forward linkages and the efforts put to increase the wool exports from UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Director, Gandhi Institute of peace and conflict studies, University of Jammu, Seema Rohmetra, briefed on the collaboration through skill development programmes and exhibitions especially to promote cottage industries as well as the involvement of students in various activities of entrepreneurs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor