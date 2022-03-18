J-K: First of its kind friendly snow volleyball match between Indian Army, civilians organised in Uri

The first of its kind friendly snow volleyball match was organised between the Indian Army and the locals at Somwali village close to the line of control (LOC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

To infuse 'Awam Jawan' (veterans & residents) connect, the Indian Army had organized a friendly snow volleyball match with the locals.

Abdul Rashid, a local resident speaking tosaid, "We do not have any sports activity in our village which is situated near the LOC, so we enjoyed watching the snow volleyball match which was organised by the Indian army and the locals. We want that unity to be maintained between the locals and the army and this was a very good step towards it."

Local Panchayat member Mohd. Yusuf said, "We have around two to two and a half metres of snow in our village, so we have a very monotonous life, especially during the winter months till April. So the match which was organised energised the youth and we hope to organize more such events in future."

A good audience turned up to witness the event, including young children as well as old-aged people.

Yasmeen, a teacher in the government school of the village said, "The children of the school had a great time playing with the army jawans and other residents of the village enjoyed watching the snow volleyball match."

Iqbal Malik, a young player who participated in the match said, "It was fun playing with the Indian army and I request the Indian army to have such matches in the future as well."

The locals were motivated by the Indian Army to maintain a healthy lifestyle during winters. They expressed their gratitude towards the Indian Army for organizing such involving and engaging activity.

( With inputs from ANI )

