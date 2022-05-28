J-K government initiates construction of old age home in Anantnag

With an aim to tend to the destitute and abandoned elderly citizens in the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has begun construction of a composite old age home, officials said on Saturday.

The project estimated at Rs 780 lakh is under construction in the Nanil area of the Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

While talking toDeputy Commissioner Anantnag Dr Piyush Singla emphasised that the government's focus lies on all sections of the population including elderly civilians and senior citizens in senescence.

"The focus of the government is not only on youth population but also on civilians of old age. Medical and other facilities are being provided to them. Also, a big composite centre is being constructed so that these senior citizens and elderly get benefitted, " he added.

Locals lauded the step and called the project a boon.

"This shows a government's work at ground level. All those in need would be benefitted from the project. This is really very thoughtful," said Feroz Ahmad, a Local resident.

The construction project is being executed through Jammu Kashmir Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC) with all the modern facilities for the comfort and entertainment of the elderly.

( With inputs from ANI )

