J-K: Gunshots heard in Shopian village

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 : Gunshots were heard in the Gagan area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday late afternoon.

The Police and Army cordoned off the area after gunshots.

“Three non-locals have sustained injuries after the firing," Jammu and Kashmir police said.

More details awaited.

