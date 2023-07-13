J-K: Gunshots heard in Shopian village
By ANI | Published: July 13, 2023 09:45 PM 2023-07-13T21:45:51+5:30 2023-07-13T21:50:02+5:30
Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 : Gunshots were heard in the Gagan area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday late afternoon.
The Police and Army cordoned off the area after gunshots.
“Three non-locals have sustained injuries after the firing," Jammu and Kashmir police said.
More details awaited.
