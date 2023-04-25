J-K: Health secy leads efforts to upgrade healthcare ahead of G20 summit

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 : The upcoming G20 summit in Jammu and Kashmir in May has brought a flurry of activity to the region, as the authorities are bracing themselves to host the international event.

One crucial aspect of the preparations is ensuring adequate healthcare facilities for the visiting dignitaries, and the Secretary of Health and Medical Education, Bhupender Kumar, is leading the efforts to make that happen.

On a recent visit to the Kashmir Nursing Home at Gupkar, Kumar reviewed the ongoing work being executed to upgrade its healthcare facilities.

He was accomped by the principal of Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr Tanveer Masood, and the director of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather.

During his visit, Kumar directed the principal GMC and medical superintendent of the Kashmir Nursing Home to expedite the pending works and make the hospital fully ready in all respects within a fortnight. He also emphasised the need to increase the OPD footfalls of the hospital to benefit the local people.

Speaking about the preparations for the G20 summit, he said, "We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that we have the best possible healthcare facilities in place for the visiting dignitaries. Our goal is to provide world-class medical care that meets the highest international standards."

Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, director of Health Services Kashmir, also highlighted the importance of healthcare facilities at the G20 summit. He said, "The medical staff is being trained and updated on the latest healthcare equipment and facilities that will be available during the G20 summit. We are determined to showcase the best of Kashmir, and that includes our healthcare services."

Meanwhile, Dr Tanveer Masood stressed the need to focus on the long-term benefits of the upgraded healthcare facilities. "Our aim is not just to prepare for the G20 summit but to improve the overall healthcare infrastructure in the region. This will have a positive impact on the lives of the local people, and we are committed to achieving that goal," he said.

As the preparations for the G20 summit continue, the focus on providing the best possible healthcare facilities highlights the importance of prioritising the health and well-being of everyone involved, from the visiting dignitaries to the local people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor