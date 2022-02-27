J-K: IIM Jammu launches 3rd edition of 'Leadership Summit'

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, on Saturday, launched the third edition of its flagship event, the "Leadership Summit", a two-day grand event from February 26 to 27, 2022 welcoming the global heavyweights from industry, government and other walks of life.

Professor BS Sahay, Director of IIM, Jammu, inaugurated the event by 'Lighting of the Lamp' in the presence of Dr Muqbil Burhan, Program Chair, and Dr Prateek Jain, Program Co-Chair, Leadership Summit.

The main theme for this year is centred around "Leadership next for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', with the primary focus on self-reliance, self-sustenance, adopted by the Government of India and making India a part of the global economy.

This would be possible by the promotion of efficient, competitive, and robust policies that are vital for creating a self-sufficient nation.

Dr Muqbil Burhan, Program Chair, Leadership Summit, delivered the introductory speech, where he introduced the theme for this year's summit - "Leadership Next for Atmanirbhar Bharat". He emphasized the role of leaders with regards to providing motivation, clarity of purpose, and guidance for greater efficiency.

The director welcomed everyone to the event and spoke about its rich legacy and how despite the pandemic, the institute persisted and hosted the event in a blended model.

Talking about this year's theme, he spoke on the need to have great leaders at the helm in order to make the country self-reliant. He reminded the audience of the shortage of PPE kits at the onset of the pandemic, and how the country persisted and not just met its own demand but also became a global exporter in such a short interval of time.

Further, Professor Sahay motivated the audience to become job-creators rather than be job seekers and lauded how the number of "Unicorns" in India has substantially increased over the past year.

In the first panel discussion, the institute got an opportunity to host esteemed visionaries who talked about "The Great Reset: Navigating through disruptions at the workplace." Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder, of Infosys, kick-started the session by reminding me of the growing uncertainties in the corporate world and how the industries need to take advantage of emerging opportunities and continue to evolve with the changing environment.

He further spoke as to how the pandemic accelerated the pace of digital technology in organizations which led to the emergence of hybrid work culture.

Carrying the discussion forward, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Higher Education and Information, Jammu and Kashmir, spoke about the three major requirements required with regards to education.

According to him, this included education leading to more contribution from individuals towards the development of society, imparting knowledge for humanism and justice, and building fair relations.

He further talked about the drastic changes that the education system has undergone in recent years. He emphasized the need for a robust ecosystem of innovation in this digital age.

Meanwhile, Anil Kaul, Managing Director, Tata, Capital Housing Finance, advised the future leaders on giving priority to customers first and highlighted the need to reimagine, adapt and disrupt. At the same time, he mentioned the accompanying risks and talked about the different ways by which they can be minimized.

