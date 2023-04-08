J-K implements Centrally Sponsored Schemes; registers 15 pc growth

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 8 : Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed the expenditure of the highest-ever funds in the recently concluded financial year under the flagship Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

According to a report, in 2021-22, the total amount received by the UT under CSS was Rs 7,655 crore which was enhanced to Rs 8,938 crore during 2022-23, registering a growth of nearly 15 per cent.

Notably, benefits of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes have been reaching the last man in the queue after August 5, 2019when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate J-K's special status.

According to the report, it is for the first time in around 70 years that around Rs 9,000 crore have reached the common man without any middlemen and brokers as the digital transactions have ensured that no one comes between the government and the people.

"The efficient mechsm put in place after 2019 has ensured accountability and transparency. The money which has been flowing into J-K is not reserved for any select section of society.

The abrogation of Article 370 has ended the era of nepotism," the report said.

"From under-achiever to front-runner status from 1947 to 2019, J-K received 10 per cent of taxpayers' money for one per cent of India's population despite that its economy remained fragile," it added.

The administration has ensured that the requisite attention is paid towards the flagship schemes under CSS mechsm. Regular appraisal meetings are being held to ensure that the very purposes of such schemes and the social objectives there-from are achieved.

"The guidelines laid down by the Central government for the implementation of these schemes are being followed," it said.

According to the officials in the Financial Year 2022-23 employment for 2,63,595 people was generated in Jammu and Kashmir under different schemes.

The overall performance of J-K under different parameters of registering growth and progress has improved during the past three years.

"The schemes under which the employment opportunities have been created include: 1,67,932 under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), 35,564 under Mission Youth, 34,200 under Jammu and Kashmir State Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM), 8,457 under Jammu and Kashmir Women's Development Corporation (JKWDC), 5,331 under Handicrafts & Handloom sector, 2,834 under Himayat (DDUGKY), 2,818 under sheep husbandry, 2,193 under SC/ST/OBC Corporation, 1,576 under National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), 2,668 under mal husbandry and agriculture production besides dozens of others under different sectors," the report said.

