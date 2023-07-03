J-K: Indian Army opens stitching facilities to empower young girls in Kashmir

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 3 : In an effort to empower the young girls living close to the Line of Control (LOC), the Indian Army opened three new stitching training facilities in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, said the officials on Monday.

According to the officials, the Indian Army has opened new training facilities for border women in the Gohallan village of Uri block in the Baramulla area of North Kashmir.

The recent opening of three stitching training centres in the village of Gohallan was an initiative to empower young girls residing near LOC in the Baramulla district, they added.

"The training centres will provide local women with the skills and knowledge necessary to earn their own money by stitching clothes," they said.

This initiative is part of a larger effort to promote women's empowerment and economic independence in the region, added the officials.

"The opening of these sewing machine training centres is a significant step towards empowering women in the area," they said.

They further said that the new training centre was expected to have a positive impact on the local community and serve as a model for similar initiatives in other villages in the region.

The border women lauded this step taken by the Indian army, they added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor