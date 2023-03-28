J-K: Indian Army organises free veterinary camp under Operation Sadbhavana in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 28 : Understanding the needs of the local people in remote areas, the Indian Army on Monday orgsed a veterinary camp under Operation Sadbhavana at Dabbar near Dabrah village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

"The livelihood of people of the Dabrah village is mainly dependent upon the rearing of livestock. However, the area is deprived of basic veterinary facilities. Considering the hardship faced by the villagers and to assist the community members, Advance field Veterinary Hospital HQ 71 Sub Area Udhampur conducted a veterinary camp under Operation Sadbhavana", said the officials.

Reportedly, the camp provided free distribution of veterinary medicine and veterinary guidance to ensure better health of the livestock.

Colonel Krishan Atri, Commanding officer, of Advance field Veterinary Hospital was the Chief Guest on this occasion and also interacted with the Livestock owners regarding their problems of livestock. He also made the livestock owners aware of the various diseases of livestock and precautions. Nearly 6,200 mals of 240 beneficiary farmers were treated, as informed by the officials.

"The Indian Army veterinary team carried out treatment of goats, cattle and sheep of the village. Apart from onsite-specific treatment with the assistance of a diagnostic lab set up by the hospital, medicines for various disease conditions, nutraceuticals and feed additives were distributed to the farmers. Several minor surgical procedures, vaccinations, pregnancy diagnosis, infertility cases, farriery and dental procedures were performed at the camp", the officials said.

The officials also said that civil veterinary administration under the Chief mal Husbandry Officer, Udhampur provided the necessary support for the camp. Other state departments involved in rural development like Horticulture, Agriculture, and sheep husbandry put up their stalls at the campsite.

"Response from the livestock farmers was overwhelming and the interactive session on livestock management was found highly educational for the farmers. Villagers appreciated the conduct of the camp and requested the Army to provide such a helping hand by the Army on a regular basis. The camp achieved the aim of rendering treatment to sick mals at their doorsteps and professional advice on various aspects of mal health management", one of the officers told .

