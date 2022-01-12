J-K: Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter

A terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Pariwan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Wednesday.

The terrorist has been identified to be associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed.

A police personnel SgCt Rohit Chhib lost his life in action while three Indian Army soldiers sustained injuries, said the IGP.

"KulgamEncounterUpdate: One police personnel SgCt Rohit Chhib attained #martyrdom, 03 Army soldiers got injured. 02 civilians also got minor injuries. 01 #terrorist of #terror outfit JeM killed. #Operation continues: IGP Kashmir," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier, the Police informed of the beginning of the encounter in the evening.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor