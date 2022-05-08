J-K: Jashn-e-Eid musical event held in Srinagar's Dal Lake

A 'Jashn-e-Eid' musical event was organized at Zabarwan park on the banks of the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar to provide a platform for youths to showcase their talent.

The event was organized by a local entertainment group with support from the Indian Army Chinar Corps.

The main purpose of organizing this musical event was to provide a platform for budding singers and musicians and also to make aware youths to stay away from drugs.Many local budding singers and musicians participated. During the event, several cultural programs including music, drama, and Kashmiri traditional Rouf were performed in the valley.

The audience wished for more such programmes regularly.

Speaking to ANI, Urfana Muneer, an audience appreciated the Indian army for their effort and said these types of events provide a platform for young and budding artists of the Union territory.

"The event was organised after three days of Eid. We usually dont see such programmes here. We appreciate the Indian army which always motivates youths. This kind of programme should take place more so that the youth who are involved in drugs can divert their mind into this and showcase their talent," she said.

Tabish Bukhari, an event organizer said the event is for youths. It is an effort to give them a platform for their talent.

"We are trying to provide a platform for youths for their talent. Kashmiri youths have abundant talent, if they don get the right opportunities they can be distracted, as many youths are already involved in drugs," Bukhari said.

Shabir Ahmad, a budding singer said most talented youth are deprived of the right opportunity and hence involved in drugs and other wrong activities.

I request all youths who are involved in wrong activities, to come forward and participate in this kind of programme," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

