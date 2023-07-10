J-K: L-G Manoj Sinha interacts with Indian Wushu team bound for 19th Asian Games

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday interacted with the athletes and coaches of the Indian Wushu team who are set to participate in the 19th Asian Games, an official statement read.

The interaction took place at Raj Bhavan.

The Lieutenant Governor conveyed his best wishes and blessings on behalf of the entire Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory to the players, attending training camp at Srinagar.

Expressing his confidence in the team's abilities, Lt Governor Sinha stated, "I am confident that our contingent will win laurels and make the country proud."

The Wushu players are attending the National Coaching camp in Srinagar organised by the Sports Authority of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports after which they will leave for China on August 5, 2023.

