J-K: Labour Commisisoner distributes over Rs 60 lakh among registered workers at Ramban

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] May 15 : Labour Commissioner Jammu & Kashmir, Abdul Rashid War on Monday distributed over Rs 60 Lakh among the registered workers under different schemes of Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board here in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the officials, he inspected the identified land for the construction of Labour Sarai in Ramban, a release said.

Assistant Labour Commissioner, Ramban Sushant Mahajan besides officials of the Labour and Employment Department were also present on the occasion.

It said that during the meeting, the Labour Commissioner acknowledged the efforts of the department to make construction financially empowered, for which the department is meant. "He also listened to the grievances of the labourers and assured them of speedy disposal," the statement informed.

While interacting with the construction workers and labourers, he advised them to avail maximum benefits from various government schemes meant for their welfare. He said that the JKBOCWWB are working in tandem for the welfare of the labour class who are the backbone of development and the government is prioritizing their welfare.

He informed the labourers about Employees' State Insurance and addressed PF-related issues.

He also inspected the proposed site for the construction of Labour Sarai at Mehar in Ramban.

Earlier, Sushant Mahajan welcomed the guest and the participants. He also apprised the audience about various schemes of the labour department, the statement informed.

He urged the workers to register themselves with the ALC office online at www.jkbocw.gov.in to get the benefits under J&K Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Act and renew their existing labour cards which are already due.

He also made the labourers aware of different labour laws, besides the safety equipment they need to wear at work for their safety, it said.

He also impressed upon them to stay vigilant and aware of agents for any official work as this office has not authorized any so-called individual / private agency to deal with them on its behalf.

Later, the Labour Commissioner also distributed over Rs 16 Lakh to the dependents of the deceased workers, besides Rs 45.62 lakh to the registered construction workers under BOC for lower education assistance, the statement informed.

