J-K: Lashkar terrorist arrested in Baramulla

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was apprehended by a joint team of 29 RR and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Frasthar Kreeri Baramulla on Sunday, said the police.

He has been identified as Ajaj Ahmed Mir, added the police.

Incriminating materials and arms and ammunitions have been recovered from the arrested terrorist.

The arrested terrorist has been actively involved in providing logistical support to the banned group.

A case had been registered under UAPA and IA Act at Kreeri police station.

( With inputs from ANI )

