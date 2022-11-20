J-K: LeT hybrid terrorist killed in encounter in Anantnag

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, was killed during an encounter between security forces and ultras in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in the wee hours of Sunday.

Earlier, following an attack on non-local labourers at Rakhmoman Bijbehara in which one terrorist succumbed to injuries, the police arrested one accused identified as Sajad Ahmad, a resident of Shirpora Kulgam.

"During questioning, he confessed of his involvement in the commission of said terror crime by using an illegally obtained Pistol which stands recovered on his disclosure. Sajad also confessed of having knowledge about the presence of terrorists at Cheki Duddo area of Bijbehara," the police said adding that following his given inputs, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police and Army (3RR).

According to the police, while the search party approached the suspected hideout identified by the accused, they came under a heavy volume of fire from the hiding terrorists and the said accused Sajad Ahmad Tantray received critical gunshot injuries.

"The injured was immediately shifted to SDH Bijbehara where doctors declared him brought dead," the police further said.

The police also said that the cordon in the whole area has been strengthened with the help of reinforcement and the search operation in the area is in progress.

"The accused Sajad was earlier a terrorist associate of the proscribed terror outfit LeT and was involved in several criminal cases and was also detained under PSA from June 2019 to December 2019," read an official statement.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Police along with Army (2RR) also arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of arms and ammunition including 3 AK rifles, 2 Pistols, 9 Magazines, 200 rounds and other incriminating materials from the outskirts of Srinagar. Further investigations into the case are underway.

Earlier in the morning hours, basrd on a specific input regarding the presence of illegal arms and ammunition in the residential house of one Rafaqat Hussain Shah son of Syed Akbar Shah resident of Panjtaran Karnah area of Kupwara, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police and Army (6-JAKRIF).

"During the search operation, huge cache of arms and ammunition including 01 Pistol, 02 Pistol Magazines, 16 Pistol Rounds, 02 Hand Grenades, 02 Detonators and other incriminating materials were recovered from the said house. In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress," the police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

