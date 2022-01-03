J-K: LeT terrorist Salim Parray killed in Srinagar encounter
By ANI | Published: January 3, 2022 04:52 PM2022-01-03T16:52:28+5:302022-01-03T17:00:07+5:30
Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday neutralized Salim Parrey, a dreaded terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
In a tweet, Kashmir Zone police informed, "One terrorist neutralized in Srinagar encounter. Terrorist Salim Parray of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray neutralized. Operation is underway."
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor