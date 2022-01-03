J-K: LeT terrorist Salim Parray killed in Srinagar encounter

Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday neutralized Salim Parrey, a dreaded terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In a tweet, Kashmir Zone police informed, "One terrorist neutralized in Srinagar encounter. Terrorist Salim Parray of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray neutralized. Operation is underway."

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

