J-K: LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates Jambu Zoo at Nagrota

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 29 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated the Jambu Zoo at Nagrota and said that the new addition to the tourist destinations of J-K will attract both local residents and tourists visiting the Union Territory.

"Spread over the 70-hectare area, the new addition to the tourist destinations of J-K UT attracts both local residents and tourists visiting Union Territory," LG Sinha said.

On the occasion, Lt Governor congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir and all the stakeholder departments. He also acknowledged the hard work of all the workers engaged in the construction of Jambu Zoo, the official statement mentioned.

Jambu Zoo was taken up under the Languishing Project of the state government. LG further announced free entry for all in the zoo for the duration of one month.

The scenic beauty around the first-of-its-kind full-fledged zoo in the UT will make it a unique tourist destination and has the potential to boost tourism in the region, he added.

He further stated that Jammu and Kashmir have entered a new era of opportunities with the successful completion of the G20 Summit in Union territory.

"With the successful conduct of the G20 Summit, J-K UT has entered a new era of opportunities. It is a rare moment and the world is applauding J-K's saga of development. We must work together to keep pace with the rest of the states and contribute to the significant task of Viksit Bharat 2047," he said.

The LG also said that the youth are the architects of New Jammu Kashmir.

"Our youth are the architects of New Jammu Kashmir and we are seeing a steady rise in youth entrepreneurs, who are working with dedication to build a prosperous society and preserve our civilizational-cultural values and our commitment to peace," he said.

On the occasion, LG Sinha also said that the G20 Summit and reformative youth-centric endeavours of the UT Government have opened up endless opportunities for the socio-economic empowerment of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Within just one year, more than 82,000 business units have been established, providing 2.85 lakh youth with direct employment opportunities. Under Mission Youth, we have extended handholding to 70,000 young boys and girls to become self-reliant," he said.

He said that under Languishing Project, J-K UT has successfully completed 1500 projects which were pending for the last 10 to 20 years.

Our cities are being transformed into smart cities and our villages are getting more integrated into the mainstream development. The basic infrastructure is being strengthened to realize the potential of every region, the Lt Governor said.

He also announced that the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will be opened and dedicated to the people on June 8.

