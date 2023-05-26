J-K: LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates Wayil Truss Bridge on Srinagar-Leh NH in Ganderbal

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 26 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated the Wayil Truss Bridge on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and various key infrastructure projects in J-K's Ganderbal.

While addressing the event he said, "The projects dedicated to the people of Ganderbal are testimony to the government's commitment to accelerate the development of the district."

Upgradation of rural roads and construction of link roads and bridges will bring economic prosperity and social empowerment in the lives of more than 4 lakh residents, he added.

The projects inaugurated by Lt. Governor Sinha include the 110-meter span of Wayil Bridge; and other bridges and roads projects at Tangchatr, Kangan, Gutlibagh, Tulmulla, Waheedpora, Peerpora Shallabugh, lower Wayil, Lar Town, Ghaniabad, Watlar Guzhama, Waskura and Srinagar-Leh National Highway to Bonizal road with links. The inaugurated projects also include WSS Baba Haniefudin and WSS Gutlibagh.

On the other hand, Sinha also congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the successful G20 meeting.

"During the G20 meeting, the entire world witnessed the inspiring socio-economic progress of J-K. Our continuous efforts to boost the tourism sector are attracting the attention of the entire world."

He said the three-day meeting of 57 delegates from 27 countries in Srinagar has infused new enthusiasm, new confidence among the people. The way every section of the society enthusiastically participated in the G20 event is a sign of the rise of new and emerging Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor observed.

"The G20 meet was a joyous occasion for the people of UT and overwhelming response, participation and achievements have been possible because of the hard work of our citizens and collectively they have brightened the J-K's image in the world," he said.

The three-day Tourism Working Group Meeting of G20 delegates in Srinagar was held on May 22, 2023, at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

