J-K LG Manoj Sinha pays tribute to Naik Praveen Singh who sacrificed his life for nation

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid tributes to Naik Praveen Singh, an Army Jawan who sacrificed his life for the nation in the line of duty in Shopian.

"I salute the courage and sacrifice of our braveheart Army jawan, Naik Praveen Singh who laid down his life in the line of duty in Shopian. His service to the nation and supreme sacrifice will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to Singh's family in this hour of grief," said the Lieutenant Governor.

In an incident, one Army Jawan was killed and two got injured in an explosion that took place on Friday, in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district when the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Patitohalan area. While moving towards the target area, the explosion took place in a vehicle injuring three jawans.

Out of three soldiers, Naik Praveen was grievously injured in the explosion and was transferred to the Command Hospital in Udhampur where he later succumbed to his injuries. The treatment of the remaining two soldiers is still underway.

An army jawan of Uttarakhand was killed by unidentified terrorists on Thursday in an encounter in the Shopian area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sainik Praveen Singh, 30, has a six-year-old son. He is a resident of Banjarawala, Dehradun. Singh's father is also a former soldier.

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande and all ranks of the Indian Army paid their last respects to the fallen soldier and offered their deepest condolences to the grieving family.

"General Manoj Pande #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy salute the supreme sacrifice of Naik Praveen Singh, who laid down his life in the line of duty in Shopian & offer deepest condolences to the bereaved family. #IndianArmy," read the tweet by the Indian Army.

Official account of Chinar Corps, the Indian Army also tweeted, "#ChinarCorps salutes the valour and sacrifice of Naik Praveen Singh, who laid down his life in the line of duty in Patitohalan #Shopian on 03 Jun 22. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family."

Earlier on May 27, at least seven Army soldiers lost their lives in a vehicle accident in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh, and 19 others suffered serious injuries. The group of 26 soldiers was moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif. As per the press release issued by the Indian Army, the driver lost control of the bus and it rolled down into a deep gorge. In connection to this, an FIR has been filed by the police under Sections 279, 337, and 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

