J-K: LG Manoj Sinha reviews Amarnath Yatra preparedness through Baltal route

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited Baltal and reviewed the status of preparedness of the Amarnath annual pilgrimage through the Baltal route, an official statement said.

"Since Yatra is in difficult terrain at an altitude where the oxygen levels are low, healthcare facilities, care around the clock must be ensured," said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the officials to ensure communication services on the Yatra route and night air services.

He further directed for fitting of tented accommodations with fire extinguishing equipment. The Lt Governor took appraisal of the arrangements put in place for healthcare, electricity, communication, water supply and sanitation, weather forecasting, disaster management, security grid and all other basic necessities for the pilgrims.

He directed the officials to ensure Yatra Base Camp has an adequate number of doctors, staff, equipment, medicines and oxygen cylinders. Border Road Organisation was also instructed to mobilize resources and finish all works before the commencement of Yatra, the statement informed.

Before the on-site inspection, a review meeting was held at Sonamarg that was attended by Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Civil Administration, Police, CAPFs and Army.

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 from the two traditional routes of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Overall arrangements for Yatra have been upgraded. All the concerned departments to take the necessary steps for making the pilgrimage convenient, safe and hassle-free, it added.

It said that at Yatra Base Camp in Baltal, the Lt Governor inspected the ongoing work at DRDO's Hospital and other facilities for the pilgrims.

LG was informed that the hospital would be made functional by 17th June.

Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary Tourism Department; Raghav Langer, Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department and Shyambir, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal were also present.

