J-K LG pays tributes to 'Punjab Kesari' Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid tribute to 'Punjab Kesari' Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary.

"Tributes to the great freedom fighter, 'Punjab Kesari' Lala Lajpat Rai ji on his birth anniversary," tweeted the office of the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary and said his courage, struggle, and dedication in the freedom movement will always be remembered by the countrymen.

"Tributes to 'Punjab Kesari' Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. The story of his courage, struggle, and dedication in the freedom movement will always be remembered by the countrymen," tweeted the Prime Minister in Hindi.

Born on January 28, 1865, Lala Lajpat Rai played a pivotal role in the Indian Independence movement. He was one of the three in the Lal Bal Pal trio namely Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and Bipin Chandra Pal who were social reformers and freedom fighters who helped India gain independence from British rule.

( With inputs from ANI )

