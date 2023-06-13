J-K: LG Sinha reviews arrangements for Amarnath yatra at Nunwan Base camp in Pahalgam

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the Nunwan base camp and reviewed the arrangements made for the Amarnath pilgrims in south Kashmir.

Sinha directed the officials for making the best arrangements to ensure a smooth pilgrimage and took stock of logistics, lodging, health and other facilities.

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence from July 1 from the two traditional routes of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Earlier on Friday Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra at a high-level meeting in the national capital.

Shah directed the officials concerned to make adequate security arrangements on the entire route of 62 days long Amarnath Yatra, which will commence on July 1 and culminate on August 31.

He also stressed the need for smooth arrangements on the route "from the airport and railway station to the yatra base camp, and directed to provide air service from Srinagar and Jammu at night for the convenience of the pilgrims".

The Home Minister also directed to ensure adequate stock of oxygen cylinders and their refilling and also asked for the availability of additional teams of doctors.

