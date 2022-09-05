J-K: Man found dead with bullet injury in Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said a dead body had been found in mysterious condition with bullet marks in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The police said that the dead body of Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo, a resident of Hanjan, Rajpura, Pulwama, age 30 years was found in an orchard in Shopian in suspicious condition with a bullet injury.

The police said that the investigation has started in this regard.

"Dead body of Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo S/O Gh Mohd Nangroo R/0 Hanjan, Rajpura Pulwama, Age 30 years, found in an orchard in Shopian in suspicious condition with a bullet injury. Investigation has started. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

