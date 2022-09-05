J-K: Man found dead with bullet injury in Shopian
By ANI | Published: September 5, 2022 02:53 PM 2022-09-05T14:53:20+5:30 2022-09-05T15:00:13+5:30
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said that a dead body had been found in mysterious condition with bullet marks in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The police said that the dead body of Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo, a resident of Hanjan, Rajpura, Pulwama, age 30 years was found in an orchard in Shopian in suspicious condition with a bullet injury.
The police said that the investigation has started in this regard.
"Dead body of Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo S/O Gh Mohd Nangroo R/0 Hanjan, Rajpura Pulwama, Age 30 years, found in an orchard in Shopian in suspicious condition with a bullet injury. Investigation has started. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor