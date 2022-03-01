J-K: Mega fashion show held in Srinagar

A mega fashion show was organised at Srinagar's City Mall on Monday.

The show "Kashmir Ethnic Walk" was organised by All JK Youth Society in association with SRB style. The show witnessed the grand participation of many models. Besides traditional Kashmiri attire, the fashion show showcased western outfits.

Sufi dance was also performed during the event.

All JK Youth Society president Sajid Yousuf Shah and fashion designer Shahid Rashid Bhat were present at the show.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor