J-K: MoS Jitendra Singh lays wreath to rifleman Arun Kattal, who died after avalanche in Arunachal

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Saturday laid a wreath to rifleman Arun Kattal, who died in the line of duty when an avalanche hit Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh on February 6.

The Army personnel was cremated with full state honours at his native village Lakhanpur in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Thousands of people participated in the ceremony to pay homage to the Army personnel.

The coffin in which his mortal remains were placed was wrapped in tricolour. The Army marched along carrying the coffin.

Speaking to media persons, the MoS said, "Kathua has lost its son Arun Kattal." He further said that the Union Government is committed to supporting the family of the Rifleman in this hour of grief.

"Paid my last respects to Riflemen Arun Katal, 18JAKRIF, son of the soil from district Kathua who got martyred in an unfortunate avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh. Eternally indebted and humbled by his supreme sacrifice!" the Minister had tweeted.

Seven Army personnel had died after they were hit by an avalanche in a high-altitude area of the Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam on Saturday to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice made by the seven Army personnel.

( With inputs from ANI )

