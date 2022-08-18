J-K: NCC cadets of Baramulla Girls College visited Kaman Post along LoC in Baramulla

Indian Army organized a visit of NCC Cadets of Baramulla women's degree college to Kaman Post Uri along the Line of Control in Baramulla district of North Kashmir.

The Indian Army arranged a trip for students to educate and inform the importance of the Kaman Post, with also arranging some activities for the students to participate in.

A firing drill was also arranged, where a total of 14 girl cadets visited the Uri Baramulla firing range, where they were given a drill on firing personal weapons and light machine guns. They were also informed about the rules, and regulations to fire weapons.

After firing the weapons the cadets proceeded to visit the Kaman Setu post. The NCC Girls Cadets were briefed on the Historical events and importance of the Kaman post, which is the dividing point along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan.

Saima Talib NCC cadet appreciated the initiative of the army and said, being a woman we are expected to be at home, but this experience inspires me to join the army and contribute to the nation.

The cadets along with the college faculty expressed gratitude to the troops of the Indian Army for guarding the border and maintaining peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. The NCC girl cadets lauded this step taken by the Indian army and hoped such programmes will be organized in future also. The visit concluded with the cadets having lunch with the troops and getting the feel of the life of troops on the Line of Control.

( With inputs from ANI )

