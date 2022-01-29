J-K: NGO holds special awareness programme on surgical care during Covid chaos

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) organised a special awareness programme on surgical care during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kashmir valley. A number of doctors and health experts participated in the programme.

Though the government health sector has improved in the last few years, some reputed Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) are playing great roles in helping people during the pandemic.

These organisations have the latest types of machinery and medical equipment including high-tech ambulances, oxygen concentrators, wheelchairs, and stretchers.

The Jammu and Kashmir's Department of Health has also worked in association with these NGOs to help people at the time of emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Nahida Nazir, Organiser of the event said the purpose of the event is to apprise people of the medical facilities so that people can get proper health benefits, especially surgical care during Covid crises.

"The purpose of this event is to spread awareness. We have the latest eight and nine projects currently underway in the valley. Through this programme, we are reaching people so that they can utilise more and more services," Dr Nazir said.

Irfan Rasheed, a local person said "The NGOs are doing a great job here. They are working with the government hospitals to help people. All deserve an appreciation for their work."

Sehar Anjum, the counsellor said "these NGOs are proving free counselling and awareness programmes for the people. Due to this event, people get to know about the medical care that is being provided in the valley so that they can utilise benefits."

( With inputs from ANI )

