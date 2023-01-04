J-K: Night curfew imposed on Int'l border, Samba district, amid increased terrorist movement

A night curfew has been imposed along the International border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir in view of the increasing movement of terrorists on the border, informed officials on Wednesday.

As per an order from the District Commissioner of Samba Anuradha Gupta, the night curfew will be applicable from 9 pm to 6 am in areas up to 1 km from the International Border.

"Appeal to people not to move unnecessarily and carry documents during emergency travel," said Deputy SP, Garu Ram Bhardwaj, SOG, J&K police.

District Commissioner of Samba Anuradha Gupta gave the order after a meeting with the officials of the Border Security Force.

"Due to heavy snowfall in the hilly areas, the possibility of infiltration on the international border increases and these days there is a lot of fog in the plains and this order will prove to be very helpful for the security forces to monitor the border wall," said Garu Ram Bhardwaj.

He said that the order will continue for the next two months and all the villagers have been informed about this order. There are many small and big villages along the 55-kilometre-long international border of the Samba district.

"There is a lot of fog in the plains these days and the presence of terrorists on the border is also being recorded, due to which it is feared that infiltration attempts may increase in the coming days," said Deputy SP, Garu Ram Bhardwaj, SOG, J&K police.

Border Security Force officials said the jawans are ready and capable to deal with any situation at all times irrespective of the weather or any other challenge.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor