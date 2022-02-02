J-K: People stage protest in Srinagar demanding justice for acid-attack victim

Condemning the acid attack on a 24-year-old woman in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, the people in the city on Wednesday staged a protest at Jahangir Chowk demanding justice for the victim.

The protesters raised the slogans like "We want justice" and "Hang the culprit" while holding the placards with different remarks expressing their anger over the incident.

These remarks included "Don't throw acid on humanity", "Hang the culprit", "Change the laws" among many more.

Demanding justice for the victim, a protester said that this acid attack is not only on one daughter but on a whole community.

"We all should unite and raise our voices against it so that we can secure our future generation. This acid attack is not only on one daughter but on a whole community. The culprit should be hanged," the protester stated.

Another protester demanded that the culprit should be hanged for throwing acid on the girl.

"This boy (culprit) should be hanged in front of everyone, just like the culprits are treated in another country. The government should amend the laws and take action against the accused," she added.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir police arrested three persons for allegedly throwing acid on a 24-year-old woman in Srinagar.

According to police, the prime accused threw acid on the victim over the rejection of his engagement proposal. The incident took place in the Hawal area on Tuesday. The other two arrested persons assisted the main accused in the crime.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

