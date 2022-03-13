J-K Police arrests terrorists who killed CRPF official
By ANI | Published: March 13, 2022 01:08 PM2022-03-13T13:08:32+5:302022-03-13T13:15:03+5:30
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday morning arrested the accused who killed one CRPF official in the past and recovered one pistol from his possession.
Inspector-General of Police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar informed that they have also arrested an Over Ground Worker who allegedly accompanied the accused to the crime spot.
"We have arrested #killer of CRPF personnel. #Weapon of #offence (pistol) recovered on his disclosure. 01 OGW who accompanied him during #terror crime also arrested. Terror crime was committed on the direction of LeT Cmdr Abid Ramzan Sheikh. Case registered: IGP Kashmir," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police today.
Further probe in the matter is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
