J-K: Police book three terrorist associates under Public Safety Act in Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 25 : Three terrorist associates have been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

"They were also involved in facilitating the movement of terrorists, providing them with transport facilities, and engaging in anti-national activities that pose a threat to the region's security," police said.

The three accused have been identified as Umer Ahmad Ganaie, a resident of Setthergund Kakapora, Aftab Hussain Dar, a resident of Avangund Rajpora, and Hilal Ahmad Khan, a resident of Hakhripora.

According to Kashmir Police, the accused were active as Over Ground Workers (OGW)s and facilitators of different proscribed terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Toiba, The Resistance Front (TRF), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) etc.

