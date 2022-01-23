J-K records 6,568 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
By ANI | Published: January 23, 2022 06:38 AM2022-01-23T06:38:39+5:302022-01-23T06:45:07+5:30
Jammu and Kashmir reported 6,568 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Saturday.
According to the health bulletin, there are 2,330 recoveries.
There are 39,113 active cases in the Union Territory.
( With inputs from ANI )
