J-K security forces find contours, streams in village near border

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday found contours including streams in the village areas near the border, which could be used for weapon drops.

"Search operation by security forces being conducted in villages near the border area. There are contours including streams in such areas which can be used for weapon drops. These streets are thus searched so any dropping can be taken in possession," said GB Bhardwaj, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Special Operations Group (SOG).

The police have informed that the village is close to the border as well as the National Highway.

"A tunnel has recently been dugout here. It becomes crucial to check this spot. We have the army, BSF and CRPF with us for this operation," Bhardwaj added.

Earlier on Thursday, the J-K police had found 21 sandbags from a tunnel, detected along the international border in Samba.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor