J-K: Shut due to landslide at Dewal Bridge, NH reopens
By ANI | Published: January 22, 2023 05:04 PM 2023-01-22T17:04:50+5:30 2023-01-22T22:35:12+5:30
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which had been shut in the wake of a landslide at the Dewal Bridge, reopened ...
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which had been shut in the wake of a landslide at the Dewal Bridge, reopened on Sunday for stranded vehicles, after clearance work.
Earlier on Sunday, the National Highway was closed due to a landslide at the Dewal Bridge in Samroli, Udhampur.
The rescue team reached the spot and started the restoration and reopening work.
Further reports are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app