J-K: Shut due to landslide at Dewal Bridge, NH reopens

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which had been shut in the wake of a landslide at the Dewal Bridge, reopened on Sunday for stranded vehicles, after clearance work.

Earlier on Sunday, the National Highway was closed due to a landslide at the Dewal Bridge in Samroli, Udhampur.

The rescue team reached the spot and started the restoration and reopening work.

Further reports are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor