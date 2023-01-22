J-K: Shut due to landslide at Dewal Bridge, NH reopens

By ANI | Published: January 22, 2023 05:04 PM 2023-01-22T17:04:50+5:30 2023-01-22T22:35:12+5:30

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which had been shut in the wake of a landslide at the Dewal Bridge, reopened ...

J-K: Shut due to landslide at Dewal Bridge, NH reopens | J-K: Shut due to landslide at Dewal Bridge, NH reopens

J-K: Shut due to landslide at Dewal Bridge, NH reopens

Next

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which had been shut in the wake of a landslide at the Dewal Bridge, reopened on Sunday for stranded vehicles, after clearance work.

Earlier on Sunday, the National Highway was closed due to a landslide at the Dewal Bridge in Samroli, Udhampur.

The rescue team reached the spot and started the restoration and reopening work.

Further reports are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Jammu-srinagar national highway Jammu-srinagar national highway Jammu-srinagar national