J-K: SIU Police raid multiple locations in Doda

By ANI | Published: May 20, 2023 07:10 PM 2023-05-20T19:10:35+5:30 2023-05-20T19:15:08+5:30

Jammu and Kashmir [India], May 20 : A Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Doda Police on Saturday carried out ...

Jammu and Kashmir [India], May 20 : A Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Doda Police on Saturday carried out raids at multiple locations in Jammu-Kashmir's Doda.

The raids have been carried out at multiple locations in the Gandoh area in the Doda district.

Further details are awaited in the case.

