J-K: SIU raids in Kishtwar at houses of 'terrorists' operating from Pakistan

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India],July 11 : The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kishtwar Police on Tuesday conducted raids at the houses of suspected terrorists operating from Pakistan in the Kishtwar district of the Jammu and Kashmir, police sources said.

The raids were conducted in Rahalthal Village in Chhatroo Tehsil of Kishtwar district, the sources further informed.

#WATCH | J&K | Special Investigation Unit (SIU) conducts a raid at Kishtwar. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QTAgxrUOIM—(@ANI) July 11, 2023

According to police, raids are being conducted for the past few days at the houses of suspected terrorists who, as per sources, have apparently fled from Kishtwar to Pakistan and were operating from there.

Mor details are awaited.

In another development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at five locations in South Kashmir in a terror conspiracy case.

In May this year, the NIA had also searched 13 locations in Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar, and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the case that relates to the hatching of a conspiracy by terror outfits through both physical and cyberspace.

As per the NIA, which registered the case last year, proscribed terrorist organisations hatched plans to unleash violent terrorist attacks in the Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, Improvised Explosive Devices (IED)and small arms.

The agency had earlier said that the plans were part of a larger conspiracy by these terrorist outfits to commit acts of terror and violence, in association with local youth and overground workers, to disturb peace and communal disharmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, on June 26, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror-related case registered by the agency last year, officials said.

NIA is a specialised law enforcement organisation that fights terrorism. Under a signed decree from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the agency has the authority to handle the investigation of terrorism-related offences across states without the need for special consent from states.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor