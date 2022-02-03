J-K: Six died in road accident in Kishtwar
As many as six people died in a road accident at Keshwan in Kishtwar district on Thursday.
Five of them died on the spot, while another person succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital.
Further details are awaited.
