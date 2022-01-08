J-K: Snowfall hits fight operations, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed

Continuous snowfall in Kashmir has led to the cancellation of flights at the Srinagar Airport and affected vehicular movement at the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Nearly 10 outbound flights from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar Airport were cancelled due to low visibility on Saturday.

The visibility was as low as 500m at the airport, said the airport authorities.

"Snowfall is expected to continue till afternoon. Visibility is only 500 M," tweeted Srinagar Airport.

Six Indigo flights, a Vistara flight, two SpiceJet, and one GoFirst flights have been cancelled and four flights have been rescheduled so far due to the ongoing snowfall in the city causing the low visibility.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for vehicular movement for the third day due to continuous rain and snowfall and shooting stones at various places along with the highway.

The snowfall has also led to the suspension of the usage of battery cars and helicopter services at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. However, the Yatra has not been hampered. It remains operational.

The weather department on Friday had predicted that the intensity of snowfall and rainfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to increase on Friday and Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

