J-K: Suspected terrorists hurl grenade at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar

Suspected terrorists hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High street area of Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, Border Security Force IG DK Boora had said that the forces have received some input and are on high alert and further assured the population that they should have nothing to fear.

Addressing the media on Monday, Boora said, "During this period, almost every time, there is stress on the security situation along the border. But we are here to meet all the challenges and preempt the nefarious designs of anti-national elements. We have got some input from the intelligence department. But we are very alert on and along the border including LC. We have heightened our vigil on the border. A maximum number of troops and officers are present on the border."

The IG said that they are "extensively carrying out operations including the anti-drone exercises" and will do everything to ensure the safety of the people.

( With inputs from ANI )

