J-K: Tazeem Fayaz clinches silver medal in Judo Championship

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 : Tazeem Fayaz, a young Judo player from Srinagar made the city proud by securing a remarkable silver medal in the All India Inter-University Judo Championship.

Representing Kashmir Valley, Tazeem exhibited exceptional skill and determination throughout the tournament, defeating several top performers in her category before reaching the final bout.

Judo, known for its intense competition and rigorous training, proved to be a fitting challenge for Tazeem. Despite falling short in the final, her impressive performance showcased her immense potential and dedication to the sport.

Tazeem is currently pursuing a degree in Bachelor's in Physical Education at GNDU Punjab, where she continues to hone her skills.

Her successful journey in the world of Judo began at the Regional Coaching Centre in Srinagar, supported by the 'Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council'. With their assistance and her unwavering determination, she has not only secured multiple national medals but also represented India in various training camps.

Upon hearing the news of Tazeem's outstanding achievement, her family, friends, and well-wishers rejoiced, applauding her relentless efforts and indomitable spirit.

Expressing happiness, Tazeem's family said, "We are incredibly proud of Tazeem's remarkable achievement. Her dedication and hard work have paid off, and she has become an inspiration for aspiring young athletes in our community."

Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council supported Tazeem's journey, providing her with free coaching and assistance in various competitions. Recognizing her potential, they continue to extend their unwavering support as she progressed in her sporting career.

Tazeem herself remains determined and grateful for the opportunities she has received, stating,

"I am immensely grateful for the support I have received from the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and my family. This silver medal is a stepping stone towards achieving greater success, and I will continue to work hard and represent my university and country with pride," she said.

Tazeem's incredible feat serves as a testament to the talent and potential that exists in Kashmiri athletes. Her accomplishments not only bring glory to the region but also inspire other young individuals to pursue their dreams and excel in the field of sports.

As Tazeem Fayaz continues to make strides in Judo, the entire community celebrates her achievements and wishes her the best in her future endeavours.

