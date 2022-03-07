J-K: Three-day winter festival in Gulmarg ends

Winter festival, organised by Indian Army Dagger Division in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir tourism department, concluded on Sunday.

This festival was a mega event encompassing a wide range of activities showcasing various facets of Gulmarg as a premier tourist destination along with the immense creative potential of the Kashmiri youth.

To add to the thrill and adventure, a variety of snow sports including snow skiing & snow cycling races were incorporated into the event.]

In addition, the attractions of the festival also included musical performances by several renowned locals as well as youth. Bollywood actors Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni were also present on the last day of the celebrations at Gulmarg.

Demonstrations by highly acclaimed teams from High-Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) and the Indian Institute of Skilling & Mountaineering (IISM) were the highlights of the festival.

Lt Gen DP Pandey, General officer commanding (GOC) Chinar Corps while speaking tosaid, "It is important to organize such events on a regular basis as it passes on the message that the valley is safe and more and more tourists visit the valley. Kashmir is blessed with an abundance of art, culture, and music, which ensures joy and happiness in the hearts of every citizen visiting here"

He added, "I urge the youth to imbibe discipline, hard work, a healthy lifestyle, and a strong focus in life, to achieve eminence in any field they choose to pursue."

The Gulmarg festival aimed at providing further impetus to the tourism sector by promoting the sector as a Winter sports destination, as well as showcasing a range of local talent across a spectrum of activities.

The era of normalcy and all-around development in Jammu & Kashmir is amply evident in the revival of multifarious economic, social, cultural & tourist activities, most of which are newly led by the youth especially women & girls.

This year's festival was aligned with 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations that commemorate 75 Years of India's Independence.

( With inputs from ANI )

