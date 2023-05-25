J-K: Two CRPF personnel injured in Awantipora after speeding truck hits their vehicle

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 25 : Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after a speeding truck hit their vehicle in Awantipora, Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

"Two CRPF personnel were injured after a speedy truck hit their vehicle in Awantipora, Pulwama district earlier today," CRPF said.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on May 19, ten jawans were injured after strong wind hit Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur district.

"Roofs of several barracks in CRPF battalion camp damaged due to strong wind in Jagdalpur. 10 jawans have been injured and are undergoing treatment", Vishal Vaibhav, Deputy Commandant, CRPF told ANI.

The officer further said that a detailed assessment of the damage caused in the incident is yet to be done.

"A detailed assessment of the damage caused in this incident has not been done yet, but there has been a loss of about Rs 30 lakh", the officer said.

