J-K: Two LeT terrorists arrested in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 1 : Two terrorists associated with the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Baramulla, informed Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday.

According to the police, the security forces placed a Mobile Vehicle Checkpoint (MVCP) at the Frestihar Waripora crossing after specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in Frestihar Kreeri village.

The terrorists tried to flee while noticing the checkpoint but were apprehended by the security forces at Frestihar Kreeri village. The arrested persons were identified as Suhail Gulzar and Waseem Ahmad Pata, said police.

A case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act at Kreeri police station.

Police recovered two Chinese Pistols, two pistol magazines and fifteen live pistol rounds from the accused.

"During their personal search two Chinese pistols, two pistol magazines and 15 live Pistol rounds were recovered from them and were taken into custody immediately," said police officials.

Further investigation was underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor