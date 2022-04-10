J-K: Two Pakistani terrorists involved in attack on CRPF personnel killed in Srinagar encounter

Two Pakistani terrorists who were involved in an attack on the CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar were neutralized on Sunday.

The police recovered arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials from them, informed the Inspector General of Police.

"Two Pakistani terrorists who were involved in a recent terror attack on CRPF personnel were neutralised in Srinagar Encounter. Arms and ammunition, other incriminating materials recovered: IGP Kashmir," Kashmir police tweeted.

The encounter between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar started on Sunday morning.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor