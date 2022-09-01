J-K: Two terrorists killed in Sopore encounter identified

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday identified the two terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) killed in the Sopore encounter.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district following which two terrorists were killed.

The terrorists have been identified as Mohd Rafi, a resident of Sopore and Kaiser Ashraf, a resident of Pulwama.

"Killed JeM terrorists were categorized and identified as Mohd Rafi of Sopore and Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama. Rafi was earlier booked under PSA twice. Both were involved in several terror crime cases. As per input, they were planning to attack civilians in Sopore: Jammu and Kashmir Additional director general of police (ADGP) Kashmir V Kumar said.

Earlier ADGP Kashmir informed that two terrorists killed in the encounter were affiliated with the JeM terror outfit.

A civilian was also injured during the encounter and has been shifted to Srinagar hospital where his condition is said to be stable, ADGP said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor