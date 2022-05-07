J-K: Unarmed policeman succumbs to injuries after terrorists open fire in Srinagar

An unarmed policeman Ghulam Hassan who was shot at by terrorists at Aiwa Bridge area of Ali Jan Road in Srinagar on Saturday morning, succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, a policeman succumbed to his injuries at SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar's Soura.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

